Angad Bedi on working in Salman Khan film Tiger Zinda Hai: It is a physically and mentally demanding role

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has been teasing the movie buffs with various pictures from the sets of his upcoming Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. Though the film is still under production, it has already become a talking point, courtesy Salman Khan’s pictures from the sets and Katrina Kaif’s fresh look from the snow covered mountains of Austria and glimpse of the exotic locales where the film has been shot. Now, there is another news about the film that has left many excited. Pink and Dear Zindagi fame Angad Bedi has joined the star cast of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Confirming the news, Angad told indianexpress.com, “Yes it is very true. I am happy that I am going to be a part of such a big film, it is going to be the biggest film to have ever been made. It is a space I always wanted to be a part of and I think it is a big opportunity for me.”

Angad also revealed why the director signed him for the film. “Ali Abbas Zafar is a great friend. He had watched me in Pink and he liked my work in it. After watching the film, he told me, ‘I have something for you’, but he didn’t tell me what it is until now. Then when I met him at his office he offered me a role in Tiger Zinda Hai.” Angad has earlier shared the screen space with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Alia Bhatt. The Pink actor feels honoured to be teaming up with Salman Khan. He says, “It is a great honour for me to first share screen space with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and now Salman Bhai.” Without revealing much about his role in the film Angad said, “It is a physically and mentally demanding role and it is an important role in the film.”

Ali Abbas Zafar also confirmed it as he wrote on Twitter, “Been friends for long and finally working together @Imangadbedi , welcome to @TigerZindaHai brother.”

Been friends for long and finally working together @Imangadbedi , welcome to @TigerZindaHai brother … — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 25, 2017

Salman Khan has wrapped up the first schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria and will resume its second leg from May 3 in Abu Dhabi. The film brings Salman and Katrina together after a gap of five years. The last film which they teamed up in was Ek Tha Tiger, which is a prequel to Tiger Zinda Hai.

