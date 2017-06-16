Angad Bedi on Salman Khan: He is a very sensitive man, a concerned individual

Angad Bedi is all set to act opposite Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai. Angad Bedi is all set to act opposite Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Angad Bedi says his work in last year’s critically acclaimed film Pink has boosted his confidence and the also helped him immensely during the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor, who will feature in the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer, says director Ali Abbas Zafar asked him to just focus on his character and not go overboard with too much preparation.

On working with Salman and Katrina in the film, Angad told PTI, “Working in Pink helped me, there was an acceptance in the industry that at least I can act. My main nervousness was how to find the tone of my character. Ali said don’t prep too much and don’t think too hard. I just followed that. If out of the billion people who will watch Salman, even 10 people notice my hard work, my life will be made,” he says.

The 34-year-old actor has worked in films like Faltu and Ungli before gaining recognition for his negative character in the National Award-winning film, Pink. Angad considers it a “good fortune” to bag a film with Salman after having worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Pink, and says the Dabangg star has the quality to make everyone comfortable around him. “To be with him (Salman), share screen space I think somewhere the stars are shining. But initially I was nervous, his aura is so big. He is a very sensitive man, a concerned individual. He told me that whenever you work with somebody, make sure that they shine. If they do, you will shine. He has got everything but the only thing which he loves and would like to preserve is his family. He said ‘my father is my best friend, make sure you spend enough time with your dad’,” he says.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. Angad says the film will be “real, gritty and raw.” For the film, scheduled to release around Christmas this year, Angad has been training extensively to perform the action sequences. “I’ve picked up a lot of muscle weight. I have to be a physically strong guy. I am playing Major Namit Khanna who is very strong, sharp, and is like a watchdog. He is an extremely alert individual who is very different from my character in Pink, there was this arrogance in him. Not in this character. He is trying to do something for the nation,” he says. “I am training heavily for the action. It has been only 25 days now and we have another 45 to go. There is very good action in the film. The way we are doing it, I feel we are shooting a Hollywood film,” says Angad.

