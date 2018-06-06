Soorma actor Angad Bedi on Diljit Dosanjh: He is like a brother to me

Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma stars Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi. Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma stars Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi.

Actor Angad Bedi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Soorma along with Diljit Dosanjh, says the Punjabi star is like a brother to him.

“Diljit Dosanjh is like a brother to me. We stay in touch almost every day. We bond over a lot of things. I am a big fan of his music. He’s a big star overseas. We speak the same language. He comes from Ludhiana and my roots are from Amritsar. We care for one another,” Angad told IANS over the phone from Mumbai.

In sports biopic Soorma, Angad will be essaying the role of a former hockey player and coach Bikramjit Singh.

The actor, who recently tied the knot with actress Neha Dhupia, says he was specially trained by both Bikramjit Singh and Sandeep Singh.

“Bikramjit in the film is an explosive hockey player. I had to gain a lot of muscle weight. I had to add core fit. I had to learn how he dribbles the ball and how he keeps the hockey and ball close to each other,” he said.

“Yes, there was a lot of physical demands to the role at the same time I have played intense characters in my film but this one is much more loved and emotional character,” he added.

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh, who essays Sandeep Singh in Soorma, spoke about how he had initially rejected the movie assuming it to be another sports-oriented film but after he learnt about the inspirational story of Sandeep’s life, he felt fortunate to have been approached for the part.

Soorma tells the story of Sandeep, a professional hockey player and former captain of the Indian national team. Sandeep Singh was injured in 2006 due to an accidental gunshot in a train but he continued to play despite his injuries.

Directed by Shaad Ali, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu.

