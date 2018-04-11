Who is Ananya Panday?

Ananya Panday makes her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2. Ananya Panday makes her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2.

The sequel to 2012’s Student of the Year, Student of the Year 2 announced its final cast on Wednesday morning. Alongside Tiger Shroff, the film, releasing on November 23, 2018, also stars debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. If you have been following the who’s who of Bollywood on fashion blogs and tabloids then the name Ananya Panday will definitely ring a bell. But who is she?

Ananya Panday is the daughter of 90s movie star Chunky Panday who starred in films like Aankhen and Vishwatama. Ananya has grown up surrounded by movie stars and it was only natural that the glamour world of Bollywood was to be her destiny.

Skimming through Ananya’s Instagram account gives us a fair idea about her life. She finished schooling in 2017 as she graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Ananya is close friends with fellow celebrity kids – Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Ananya has posted plenty of pictures of the trio. She often posts pictures with Shanaya with captions like “From cradle to grave” and has repeatedly posted pictures from their childhood.

In 2017, Ananya was invited to participate in Le Bal Des Débutantes’ event in La Ville Lumière, Paris. This is the event that is graced by the who’s who of the world as the daughters and sons of the rich and famous make their society debut. Ananya danced with her father Chunky Pandey at the ball.

Since the ball was covered by Variety magazine, Ananya has already made her debut in the US edition of the popular magazine.

In November this year, Ananya will make her debut under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner which also launched Alia Bhatt’s career. Only time will tell if Ananya’s career follows Alia’s footsteps.

