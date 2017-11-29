Meet Ananya Panday, the new star kid on the block

Rumours has it that Ananya Panday will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. Rumours has it that Ananya Panday will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2.

Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, has been making headlines for a while now. The beautiful young lady recently made her society debut with cousin Ahaan Panday at a charity fashion event Le Bal held in Paris. But more than this, she is in the news as many reports claim that Ananya recently auditioned before ace director Karan Johar and will be seen as lead actor opposite Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2.

As per a report by DNA, “Karan, Tiger Shroff and director Punit Malhotra were present at the audition where Ananya was asked to read out Alia’s lines from Student Of The Year. And Ananya sailed through like a professional. Karan immediately decided to cast her.”

Student Of The Year gave Bollywood three of its current heartthrobs — Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Can Ananya Panday be the next Alia Bhatt?

In May this year, there was a buzz that Salman Khan, who has launched many stars including Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty, might launch Chunky Pandey’s 18-year old daughter Ananya Pandey very soon.

Bhavna Pandey and Chunky Pandey have two daughters – Ananya and Rysa.

Ananya reportedly did her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai and further studied at University of Southern California, Los Angeles. We have seen her attending many Bollywood parties and also spotted her with besties like Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Ananya who graduated recently is already taking training with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and father Chunky too had confirmed that Ananya wants to be an actress. The actor said that his daughter Ananya had informed him about her decision some time ago. Chunky also added that he will support both his kids in whatever dreams they wish to pursue.

