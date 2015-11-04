Anand Tiwari’s ‘Charlie Kay Chakkar Mein’ character portrays three different shades

In the title track of ‘Charlie Kay Chakkar Mein’, Anand Tiwari is seen in the Charlie Chaplin avatar but unlike the character’s usual funny side, Anand explores a funny but mean side.

“Go Goa Gone” fame actor Anand Tiwari’s character in the upcoming suspense thriller “Charlie Kay Chakkar Mein” exhibits three different shades, says director Manish Srivastava.

“Anand’s character has almost three different shades, which is as if he’s playing three different characters in the film itself. Right from the beginning to the end as film progresses his character undergoes a drastic transformation,” Srivastava told IANS.

In the title track, Anand is seen in the Charlie Chaplin avatar but unlike the character’s usual funny side, Anand explores a funny but mean side.

Interestingly, it was “Shahid” actor Rajkummar Rao who was initially going to essay Anand’s character. “Rajkummar Rao was also part of the rehearsals till a certain point of time, but unfortunately our schedule clashed with the dates of another of his film. That was a bigger, commercial film and so he had to leave our film,” said Srivastava.

The makers then held discussions with Anand. “He is a very busy actor and has been part of numerous big projects, but when he heard the script and knew more about his interesting character in the film, he immediately gave his consent.”

Anand has also been assistant director in films such as “The President Is Coming” and “Barfi!” and has even directed short films. But his strongest skill remains acting, which he depicted in “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!” earlier this year.

“Charlie Kay Chakkar Mein” also starring Naseeruddin Shah among others, produced by Karan Arora and directed by Srivastava under the banner Picture Thoughts Production, is releasing on November 6.

