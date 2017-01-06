Anand L Rai has eight films in pipeline this year

Filmmaker Anand L Rai will be producing eight different kinds of films this year. Filmmaker Anand L Rai will be producing eight different kinds of films this year.

Rai will also be producing director Rahul Sankalya's Nimmo and a quirky romantic-comedy titled "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" to be directed by R S Prasanna, a press release issued here said.

The filmmaker will also team up with director Mudassar Aziz after Happy Bhag Jayegi on another film and critically acclaimed director Navdeep Singh of NH10 fame for a project that is currently in the scripting stage, it said. The 45-year-old filmmaker will also be co-producing a film with Ajay Rai and Alan McAlex, to be directed by Geetu Mohandas, who’s last film “Liar’s Dice” was India’s official entry at the 87th Academy Awards, it added.

Scriptwriter Himanshu Sharma, who shot to fame for his work in the Tanu Weds Manu franchise and Raanjhanaa fame, may soon be launched as a director under Rai’s home production banner. The “Tanu Weds Manu” director recently joined hands with Anurag Kashyap, who will work on two films for the former. One of them is an intense love story musical, set in a small town, it said.

Rai is currently working on one of the most anticipated films–his next directorial venture with Shah Rukh Khan, which goes on floors this year.