47 years of Anand: How ‘Kahin Door Jab’ defines the Hrishikesh Mukherjee film

When Amitabh Bachchan recently tweeted about 47 years of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s memorable film Anand, a lot of things instantly came to mind — Rajesh Khanna’s iconic dialogues, brilliant performances, its heartwarming story, and of course, the melodious numbers.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s classic movie revolved around Rajesh Khanna’s character, Anand, who has lymphoma of the intestine, a cancerous disease. Amitabh Bachchan plays an oncologist, Doctor Bhaskar, who is Anand’s assigned doctor. Rajesh Khanna’s character has a cheerful disposition throughout the length of the movie despite knowing that he has only a few months to live. But things fall apart towards the end as it is supposed to, leaving an emotionally-wrought Doctor Bhaskar in the wake.

While Amitabh and Rajesh, both deliver credible performances, and the script in itself is well-written, the songs collectively convey the message of hope and love, which is essentially what the movie stands for.

“Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli” and “Maine Tere Liye” are songs that best define the movie in the traditional sense, but Yogesh-penned “Kahin Door Jab” is the track that sets the mood of the film. The song has been sung by Mukesh, who was known for crooning dark and mournful tunes. “Kahin Door Jab” stands out in the crowd as it is a song that brings the state of Anand’s mind to the fore. The otherwise happy-go-lucky Anand voices his fears and broken dreams in the heartbreaking number.

Despite being one of the darker songs of the film, the lyrics still boasts of a hopeful tomorrow. Take, for instance, these words:

Mere Khayaalon Ke Aangan Mein

Koi Sapnon Ke Deep Jalaaye

“Kahin Door Jab” is the only song of the film that strives to remain true to the battles of Anand’s life. There is joy, hope, and a longing deep enough to fill the biggest barrel of the world. In the video, Rajesh Khanna walks with a sombre expression on his face as he gives vent to his deepest feelings, as a thoughtful Amitabh looks on. Towards the end, with his face in his hands, a desperate Anand breaks down, taking the audience down with him.

