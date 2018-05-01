Who is Anand Ahuja?

Anand Ahuja will be tying the knot with Sonam Kapoor on May 8 Anand Ahuja will be tying the knot with Sonam Kapoor on May 8

Till today, the entertainment world and the internet were rife with rumours and reports of Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor’s wedding with businessman Anand Ahuja. And finally, a date has been set. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding will take place on May 8 in Mumbai.

The official statement released by both the Kapoor and Ahuja families read as follows:

“The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family’s need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives.”

Anand Ahuja is a businessman based in New Delhi. He is the founder of Bhane, a popular clothing brand and also owns the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. Ahuja comes from a family of well-to-do businessmen and had completed his post-graduation in America. Upon his return to India, he joined in the family business – Shahi Exports. Shahi Exports is said to be India’s largest export house. Ahuja is the grandson of Harish Ahuja, who owns Shahi Exports.

Responsible for building the country’s first multi-brand sneaker company VegNonVeg, Anand Ahuja has been hitting headlines often ever since the reports of his relationship with Sonam Kapoor started making the rounds. The two often share pictures of each other on various social media sites.

At the recent trailer launch of Sonam’s upcoming movie Veere Di Wedding, the actor was asked a number of questions about her wedding, which she successfully evaded with “Everybody will know everything in good time.” Things got a little tough to handle for the actor after co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan hinted that she (Sonam Kapoor) might make things official soon.

On the other hand, father and actor Anil Kapoor had recently given a statement to the media, echoing his daughter’s promise that everyone will get to know the details when the time is right.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja all set to tie the knot on May 8

“Media has always been with me and my family when we began our careers. We will share everything at the right time. Very soon you all will know. We won’t hide these details. You will know why there is lighting outside the house,” the actor said when asked about why his house was decked up with lights.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd