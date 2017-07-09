Latest News

Anand actor Sumita Sayal passes away at 71

Actor Sumita Sayal who was seen in films such as Anand opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Mere Apne opposite Vinod Khanna passed away at 71. She has done considerable work in both Bengali film industry and Bollywood. The actor was married to editor Subodh Roy.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 9, 2017 1:50 pm
Sumita Sanyal, Sumita Sanyal death, Sumita Sanyal death news, andad actress dead, andad Sumita Sanyal, Sumita Sanyal age Veteran actor Sumita Sayal was 71 when she died.
Veteran actor Sumita Sanyal passes away at 71. She had done a considerable bout of work in the Bengali language film industry but as far as her Bollywood carreer is considered, the most notable one was Anand in 1970 opposite Amitabh Bachchan, which also featured Rajesh Khanna. Sumita Sanyal was married to film editor Subodh Roy and they have a son.

The well-known  actor Sumita Sanyal was born in Manjula Sanyal in Darjeeling, Bengal Presidency, British India. Her father was Girija Golkunda Sanyal. The news of her death was tweeted by ANI and so far no information about cause of death has been revealed.

Director Bibhuti Laha (of Agradoot) named her Suchorita for his film Khokhababur Pratyabartan. After that director Kanak Mukhopadhay decided to make it shorter into Sumita. Famous actor Lila Desai was very much known to Sumita. Lila introduced her to Agradoot. After she got a chance in Khokababur Pratyabartan, she acted in more than 40 films in Bengali including Sagina Mahato opposite Dilip Kumar and in the lead role in Kuheli alongside Biswajit and Sandhya Roy. She also has acted in a number of Hindi films, television serials, professional stage and in group theatre with the notable association with Ranga Sabha.

Will keep you posted with more information as and when it comes. We pray that her soul rest in peace.

