Anand actor Sumita Sayal passes away at 71

Veteran actor Sumita Sanyal passes away at 71. She had done a considerable bout of work in the Bengali language film industry but as far as her Bollywood carreer is considered, the most notable one was Anand in 1970 opposite Amitabh Bachchan, which also featured Rajesh Khanna. Sumita Sanyal was married to film editor Subodh Roy and they have a son.

The well-known actor Sumita Sanyal was born in Manjula Sanyal in Darjeeling, Bengal Presidency, British India. Her father was Girija Golkunda Sanyal. The news of her death was tweeted by ANI and so far no information about cause of death has been revealed.

Director Bibhuti Laha (of Agradoot) named her Suchorita for his film Khokhababur Pratyabartan. After that director Kanak Mukhopadhay decided to make it shorter into Sumita. Famous actor Lila Desai was very much known to Sumita. Lila introduced her to Agradoot. After she got a chance in Khokababur Pratyabartan, she acted in more than 40 films in Bengali including Sagina Mahato opposite Dilip Kumar and in the lead role in Kuheli alongside Biswajit and Sandhya Roy. She also has acted in a number of Hindi films, television serials, professional stage and in group theatre with the notable association with Ranga Sabha.

