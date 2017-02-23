Anaarkali of Aarah trailer: It is not just about Swara Bhaskar’s double entendres and Shayari. There is more to this Anaarkali

Anaarkali of Aarah trailer: The film is about fiesty Anaarkali, portrayed by Swara Bhaskar and her life in Aarah. Anaarkali of Aarah trailer: The film is about fiesty Anaarkali, portrayed by Swara Bhaskar and her life in Aarah.

Anaarkali of Aarah starring Swara Bhaskar is directed by Avinash Das. The film is about the feisty Anaarkali, portrayed by Swara and her life in Aarah — a small town in Bihar. From the posters and the earlier teaser, we could guess that Anaarkali was a witty woman who entertained men with her songs, mostly doubly entendres. However, the trailer, which was recently released, touches on a much more sensitive topic. It talks about sexual harassment in small towns and how the protagonist deals with it.

Swara plays the role of Anaarkali beautifully. She captures the essence of her character — a women with a sharp sense of humour who stands up for herself. The trailer starts with lighthearted moments of Anaarkali, who is known as the ‘diva of double meaning’. There are men hooting and cheering as the diva sings, there is flirting and then comes the loud tight slap.

In the presence of a police officer, one of the men (played by Sanjay Mishra), who was cheering Anaarkali, chooses to go on stage and clearly tries to grope Anaarkali. The police officer, who is also seen enjoying the dance and song routine, however, arrests Anaarkali. The diva loses all the lustre as she fights for justice and stands up against the threats from the rich men in town.

Anaarkali takes the bribe paid by the powerful man, tells him to his face that she is not backing off and pays the price (or not).

One can guess that the film is going to be about an erotic singer fighting the misogynistic beliefs of her society. Whether she wins or not forms the crux of the story. While the trailer is packed with performances, it is not very impressive. In fact, after seeing the trailer, audience can easily guess the direction of the film. This is not promising, unless of course, there is a secret cliff hanger in the film to keep the viewers interested.

