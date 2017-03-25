Swara Bhaskar writes an open letter to ‘stalker’ Sexism and hits the bull’s eye. Watch video

Swara Bhaskar says that sexism is like the ultimate management lesson. Swara Bhaskar says that sexism is like the ultimate management lesson.

Swara Bhaskar wrote an open letter to Sexism and hit a chord with people who understand that sexism is not a myth. It explains how women are putting other women down with their ‘I am a feminist but not that kind of feminist’ choice beautifully. The Anaarkali of Aarah actor, has spoken about everything that feminists today want to tell people, with undertones of frustration laced with dark humour that the letter will tickle your senses enough to think seriously about sexism in your life.

The actor wrote this letter for the India Today Woman Summit and Awards held in New Delhi recently. She explains how she didn’t post the letter because she did not know the complete address of Sexism. Would it be ‘To Sexism C/o God, To Sexism C/o religion or To Sexism C/o law?’ With three simple lines she has managed to succinctly explain the confusion over the origin of Sexism. The actor starts by hitting on female genocide in Haryana (by stating, how while the rest of world has 4 children born every second, Haryana has 2 male babies, 2 buffaloes and minus 2 girl babies). There is that dark humour we were talking about. She went on to explain how she met Sexism the day she was born in the form of her grand mother, who had asked her father if the new born baby girl was fair or dark. As she grew up into a young lady, Sexism followed her everywhere, which is why she calls Sexism, a ‘chep’, a stalker that Bollywood could take inspiration from.

Watch | Swara Bhaskar reads her open letter to Sexism at India Today Women’s summit

She doesn’t just give her opinion, she places the counter arguments and breaks it into bits with her sarcasm and much deserved resentment towards this ‘person’ called Sexism. From being told that you will be liked if you smiled more often as a baby to being told to Sexism’s ‘trick 1’ — “be nice, be dutiful, be polite, be responsible, be obedient, be respectful (obedient), be strong (sacrificing), and be forbearing (suffer in silence)” she talks about everything that we women have faced in our life. Some do call it ‘Indian culture’, some call this the ‘right upbringing’; but Swara hits the bull’s eye – she calls it what it is, which is Sexism. Wouldn’t boys be thought the same thing if it was a ‘cultural thing’ or a matter of right ‘upbringing’?

What does it mean ‘to look dumb’? What does it mean when someone says you look ‘too intelligent’ to be a lead? Swara, who has faced all this reveals how in the beginning, she tried to be a diplomatic person who was taught to smile, to be forbearing and even tried to ‘look dumb’ when a director, who was struggling himself thought that she wouldn’t be suitable to play the role. And honestly, at some point in our life, we have faced a situation where, while it would have been courageous to fight, we didn’t because at that point, you might just think that it is not worth it. So many sexual harassment cases are, in fact, not filed as a result of this.

It was after facing all this, that Swara had an epiphany – She wrote, “you, dear Sexism, you are my friend. You are my saathi, my humsafar – to use terms from Bollywood film songs. My simple point being – you are not the antagonist. You are a friend. I mean, you are what you are, but we can learn so much from you! You are like the ultimate management lesson. You are like Engel’s “false consciousness”; Gramsci’s “hegemonic manufactured consent” and Prashant Kishor’s election advertising success mantra all rolled into one.”

Feminazi, bra burning feminists, SINBAD (Single Income No BF and Desperate), Flop-Publicity-Hungry-Actress are all some of the terms used when a woman calls herself a feminist and champions for the cause of equal rights. Swara calls this Sexism’s ‘trick 2’ of how Sexism works in life.

Also read | Anaarkali of Aarah: Swara Bhaskar film is a testament to dignity and respect, no matter what your profession

Trick 3 is, however, the ‘most’ real problem that women face today. The concept of ‘non-feminist feminist’. Women who are hesitant to be associated with ‘bra burning feminist’, who think that since we (male and female) are biologically different, we are created for something else, but we are still sort of equal call themselves ‘non-feminist feminist’. This is, she says the classic divide and rule trick. Women against women, Swara says is Sexism’s winning stroke. And, if you have been put down by a woman who doesn’t stand for equal rights just because the word Feminism, has now come to mean something entirely different, you would agree with her.

Well the truth of the matter is, Feminism means only one thing – the advocacy of women’s rights on the ground of the equality of the sexes. So, you either support it, or you don’t. What some people do in the name of Feminism (like male-bashing, non-feminist feminist, or misunderstanding it to mean female sex should be kept at a pedestal) cannot be the reason for you to dissociate yourself from the cause. That defeats the entire purpose, and like Swara says, trick 3 is the winning stroke.

‘Feminism for Dummies | An open letter to Sexism’ is something that everyone needs to read (hear) today to understand where we (women) stand today in our fight to equality.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd