Anaarkali of Aarah: Swara Bhaskar film is a testament to dignity and respect, no matter what your profession

Even as the fate of Lipstick Under My Burkha is shrouded in suspense, the line up of the upcoming “lady-oriented” films, is heartening — this includes Naam Shabana starring Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan and Sonata featuring the trio of Aparna Sen, Lillette Dubey and Shabana Azmi. This weekend opened to the electrifying performance of Swara Bhaskar in Anaarkali of Aarah as the talented and fiery Anar — a popular, local singer of innuendo-rich folk style songs in her Aarah and surroundings.

Anar has two gifts: her singing talent and a boundless desire to fight for her life and dignity — both of which drive the plot. Singing is no forced profession to her but central to her identity and she cannot be separated from it. Her bebaak singer-performer-self is satisfied and absorbed in her work, until a powerful, lecherous man, who perceives her as a “loose” and thus available-by-default woman, disrupts this life. An angry Anar strongly objects to violation of consent, reacts fittingly (and sometimes foolhardy) but refuses to be cowed. While she needs the support of friendly people who believe in her, she is certainly not waiting for any saviour to avenge the slights to her dignity on her behalf.

This time the flavour is distinctly non-urban: it is Aarah, like Ara, of Bihar. In most hinterland-hits like Dabangg and Gangs of Wasseypur, the focus is maintained on small town masculinity and the women usually feature only in ornamental roles of relation. But Anaarkali could be the story of ‘Munni’ from Dabangg. ‘Item’ songs with double entendres and risque dancing, surrounded by a titillated, mostly all male audience, have long been a staple of mainstream Bollywood, but those movies don’t venture into on-the-ground vulnerabilities of such performers. In Anaarkali, one such independent, small-town woman is the full-bodied protagonist in her own right. While Pink had a distinct urban setting and dealt with the regressive stereotypes pushed against the lifestyle of modern working women, this movie takes a quiet stab at the stereotypes of class and of vulnerable, informal professions like that of street singer-performers.

Anaarkali is a powerful extension of the ideas voiced in Pink and to some extent, even Swara’s previous performance in Nil Battey Sannata: that dignity and aspirations are at the heart of personhood, which makes them an unassailable right of an individual — gender, class, lifestyle, location, profession etc notwithstanding. Both Anar and the movie, to its credit, are throughout unambiguous and coherent about this thesis.

In the final scene, Anar, smiling slightly, takes off in the dark streets of Arrah with a releasing vindication and a spring in her step. This symbolic closure is a testament to the value of reclaiming dignity after a fight of tooth and nail. It is every bit worthwhile.

