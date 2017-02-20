Anaarkali of Aarah: Karan Johar unveils Swara Bhaskar film’s posters, Dhanush under ‘spell’. See pics

Swara Bhaskar totally rocks in the costume of Anaarkali of Aaraah Swara Bhaskar totally rocks in the costume of Anaarkali of Aaraah

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday unveiled the poster of Anaarkali of Aarah with lead actor Swara Bhaskar in a very different avatar. Directed by Avinash Das, the film is scheduled to release on March 24.

In the colorful poster, shared by Karan on his Twitter handle, Swara is seen in a lehenga choli donning a dancer’s avatar.

“Here is the scintillating poster of Anaarkali of Aarah, Swara Bhaskar you go girl. Congrats Avinash… Releases March 24, 2017,” he captioned the poster.

“Well done Swara for constantly breaking ground, March 24 is the date guys for this new world and engaging film. Presenting Swara in and as the feisty,” he added.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Before Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor had unveiled the teaser of her close friend Swara’s film Anaarkali Of Aarah. According to the Neerja star the film brings out the subject of female empowerment in its most entertaining form.

Swara’s Raanjhanaa co-star Dhanush also left a sweet message for her. He tweeted, “Looking fab @ReallySwara looking forward. All the very best. Cast your magic spell on us once again.”

Well done @ReallySwara for constantly breaking ground!! 24th march is the date guys ! For this new world and engaging film!!! pic.twitter.com/3zmuUvOIrO — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 20, 2017

Looking fab @ReallySwara looking forward. All the very best. Cast your magic spell on us once again. pic.twitter.com/6wPjRqMhoU — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 20, 2017

During her career span in Bollywood, Swara has worked in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and Nil Battey Sannata.

Also read: Anaarkali of Aaraah teaser: Sonam Kapoor seems totally impressed with BFF Swara Bhaskar’s performance

Anaarkali of Aarah revolves around a small town performer from Arrah in Bihar, who sings double meaning songs. One day things take an ugly turn when Anarkali has a confrontation with a very powerful man who molested her and instead of bowing down she chooses to fight back.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd