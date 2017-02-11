Anaarkali of Aaraah teaser: Sonam Kapoor seems totally impressed with BFF Swara Bhaskar’s performance

Swara Bhaskar totally rocks in the costume of Anaarkali of Aaraah Swara Bhaskar totally rocks in the costume of Anaarkali of Aaraah

Actress Sonam Kapoor says she has watched Swara Bhaskar‘s upcoming film Anaarkali Of Aaraah and feels it brings out the subject of female empowerment in its most entertaining form.”The one person who has my back at all times, my sister and one of my best friends Swara Bhaskar. Her new movie ‘Anarkali Of Aaraah’ is going to be out soon and I have the honour of putting it out there,” Sonam posted on Instagram on Saturday.

“Swara you’re the most talented and amazing individual and it is my honour to be your friend,” she added. Sonam released the first teaser of the film on Saturday. “So, I’ve seen this movie (obviously I get to see it first) and I’ve howled and cried at how magnificent Swara is in it. To see female empowerment at its most entertaining and heart-wrenching see the teaser,” said Sonam, who will also be seen with Swara in “Veerey Di Wedding”.

The “Nil Battey Sannata” actress is happy and thankful that the “Neerja” actress is supporting her film.”Sonam is the most wonderful person I know in Bollywood. She is one of the most encouraging and enabling woman and friend anyone can ever have,” Swara said.

Both Sonam and Swara have worked together on films like “Raanjhanaa”, “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” and they will team up again for “Veere Di Wedding”.”Anarkali of Arrah” revolves around an erotic singer (Swara) from Arrah in Bihar, who sings double meaning songs. Things take an ugly turn when Anaarkali has confrontation with a very powerful man who molested her and instead of bowing down she chooses to fight back.

Check out #AnaarkaliAaraah ‘s #ishqwalaaadaab :) @Anaarkaliaaraah teaser Out now! Watch and RT peeps! See u in theatres 24th march 2017 pic.twitter.com/W8jRRdm8LM — Swara Bhaskar (@ReallySwara) February 11, 2017

“‘Anaarkali…” is by far the most challenging role that I have played and I have really enjoyed living the character while shooting the film. It is a brave film, we have picked a difficult character to tell the story. I think its a hugely relevant film,” Swara said in a statement.”Anaarkali Of Aaraah” is slated to release on March 24.