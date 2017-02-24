Anaarkali of Aaarah will appeal to all sections: Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar at the trailer launch of Anaarkali of Aaarah. Swara Bhaskar at the trailer launch of Anaarkali of Aaarah.

Actress Swara Bhaskar says her upcoming film Anaarkali of Aaarah caters to audience across sections, be it the classes or the masses.

“I hope we are able to bring in more audience from heartland of India to see the film. I think this film will appeal to cross section. It’s an exciting world and it generates curiosity among multiplex and educated audience and even women. The film has universal appeal,” Swara told reporters at the trailer launch of Anaarkali of Aaarah last evening.

“For this film, we have got response from the elite class of people and people like auto drivers.”

The Nil Battey Sannata actress is thankful to social media for creating awareness about small films.

“Media and social media have done best for small films… creating awareness and buzz about the film without having to invest. We can’t compete with the marketing budget of big films and we are not ashamed about it.”

“Anaarkali of Aaarah” revolves around an erotic singer (Swara) from Arrah in Bihar, who sings double meaning songs. One day things take an ugly turn when Anaarkali has a confrontation with a very powerful man who molested her and instead of bowing down she chooses to fight back.

“There were no inhibitions. When we came for shoot, there was trust and faith with the team including co-actors. I had requested the director and producer to have some people on board who I know, like Pankaj Tripathi with whom I had worked on ‘Nil Battey Sannata’,” she says.

“I had worked earlier with the writer, associate director, music director and costume designer. By the time we came to shoot for the film we knew each other and there was faith and trust. We did workshops exercise on inhibitions, so it was quite alright.”

According to Swara, the makers have told a brave story in an entertaining way.

The film, directed by debutant journalist turned filmmaker Avinash Das, is scheduled to release on March 24.