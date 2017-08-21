An Insignificant Man: Film on Arvind Kejriwal cleared by FCAT without any cuts

An Insignificant Man cleared by FCAT, makers call previous CBFC demands ‘ridiculous’. An Insignificant Man cleared by FCAT, makers call previous CBFC demands ‘ridiculous’.

Directors Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla had begun their journey to make An Insignificant Man by following Arvind Kejriwal on his election campaign in late 2012. The film may have featured at various film festivals, it however faced trouble back home for a row with the CBFC. But now the film has manage to obtain a clearance from Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) without any cuts.

The decision came days after Prasoon Joshi took over as the new CBFC chief. Director Khushboo exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com. Calling the previous CBFC demands ‘ridiculous’, she said, “We definitely feel vindicated because it was a ridiculous demand in the first place and it would have been very harmful and dangerous for filmmakers. So, of course there is a personal victory as it helps us to show the film to a larger audience but it also shows the arbitrary nature of the revising and examining committee because I don’t know if this should have been in the first place itself. But the larger message for the filmmakers from this is that they should make political films, the films showing immediate reality.”

She added, “We have just got the FCAT order so we are yet to decide on the release date. We have plans in set how to reach to the maximum audience.”

Earlier too, the film’s official twitter handle had come out in support of the removal of former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani, who had asked the makers to get a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit and Kejriwal himself, before the movie could be granted a censor certificate.

Reacting to this, the makers had said over tweets, “People who have been asking us if the change at the censor board will help the release of ‘An Insignificant Man’, sadly the answer is ‘No’. “Our film has already been seen by 2 CBFC committees (i) Examining Committee (ii) Revising Committee. Both reacted adversely to the film.”

“The EC refused to talk to us while the RC asked us to get NOCs and bleep out names of Congress and BJP. That’s their final word on our film. Our only hope right now is the FCAT (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal). We appealed against the CBFC’s decision at the FCAT and our hearing has already taken place. Our hearing took place last month and we presented our case to the FCAT. We are now awaiting the final verdict from them. Fingers crossed,” read the tweets.

Now, with the FCAT’s approval, the documentary has cleared all hurdles to explore the life of Kejriwal, one of the popular political leaders in the country right now. Produced by Anand Gandhi of Ships of Theseus fame, the film received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and apparently got sold out screenings at Busan International Film Festival and BFI London Film Festival.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd