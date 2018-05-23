Amyra Dastur joins Mental Hai Kya cast, to play Rajkummar Rao’s love interest

Amyra Dastur will play Rajkummar Rao’s love interest in the film. Amyra Dastur will play Rajkummar Rao’s love interest in the film.

Amyra Dastur has joined the cast of Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut. The 25-year-old actor will play Rajkummar’s love interest in the upcoming psychological thriller, according to a press release.

Mental Hai Kya has been written by Kanika Dhillon and will be helmed by National Award-winning director Prakash Kovelmudi, who has helmed south Indian films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh’s Karma Media, the film reunites Rajmukkar and Kangana after their critically-acclaimed Queen in 2014.

Talking about teaming up with Kangana, Rajkummar had earlier said, “We haven’t started shooting yet. But I really like Kangana. We have done a film together, Queen, which is a cult. So, I am obviously looking forward to getting on to the sets now.”

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao on the sets of Mental Hai Kya. Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao on the sets of Mental Hai Kya.

Mental Hai Kya’s went on floors recently. Rajkummar and Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter to announce that the shooting of the film commenced on May 12.

Other than this, Amyra will be seen in Leena Yadav’s Rajma Chawal. The actor has already completed the shoot for the film where she plays the rebellious love interest of Rishi Kapoor’s on-screen son. She has also bagged the Hindi remake of Telugu super hit film Prasthanam, titled Prasthaanam alongside Sanjay Dutt. The actor would be paired opposite Ali Fazal.

(With inputs of PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd