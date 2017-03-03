Amy Jackson is on a secret countdown. Does it have to do with Rajinikanth’s 2.0 or Salman Khan? Watch video

Amy Jackson’s on a secret countdown. But what is the story behind it? Amy Jackson’s on a secret countdown. But what is the story behind it?

Amy Jackson’s Instagram account is a visual delight. The actor’s amazing pictures and videos keep us hooked but on February 28, a video that she posted left us confused. “Ok.. so.. something I’m super excited about is coming your way and the countdown starts now! Stay tuned for the 5th of March 🤐,” she wrote along with a video. So, what is this big surprise? Now, we all know that Amy is the female lead of the Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 but we do not know her look in the film. So, will she release her look from the film on March 5, or better still, will we get to see the first teaser of what is probably the most expensive film of the year? Meanwhile, other speculations making the round is that the actor will announce her film with Salman Khan. It was being said that she may play the lead in Salman’s Dabangg 3.

The actor, who also seems to have observed Lent, a solemn religious observance in the liturgical calendar that begins on Ash Wednesday, posted a video with the caption, “Day 1 of my Lent Detox & the very first day of the Secret Countdown! 1 day/health shot down, 3 more to go #4thMarch 🙊.”

The second video’s caption reads, “2 days to go 🎈😬.”

Ok.. so.. something I’m super excited about is coming your way and the countdown starts now! Stay tuned for the 5th of March 🤐 — Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) February 28, 2017

Day 1 of my Lent Detox & the very first day of the Secret Countdown! 1 day/health shot down, 3 more to go #5thMarch 🙊 pic.twitter.com/rhv0R43qy7 — Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) March 1, 2017

2 days to go 🎈😬 pic.twitter.com/6LJ1lxGTed — Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) March 2, 2017

Well, in these videos the actor looks excited to offer the world and her fans a big surprise and our money is on 2.0. As far as any announcement about a film with Salman is concerned, it just feels like speculation as no one has even spoken about it yet. However, we recently got to know that Amy is also the new face of his Being Human clothing line. Amy earlier shared a picture with the Sultan actor on her Instagram handle. “So happy to be a part of the new #BeingHuman campaign… @beingsalmankhan you’re the best!” Amy wrote while posting the click from the ad film shoot. Going by their shoot pictures, Salman and Amy looked happy and comfortable in each other’s company.

But what is this actor going to announce? Well, we just have to wait and watch!

