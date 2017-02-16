Amy Jackson goes topeless in the first picture shared post her phone-hack. See pic

Amy Jackson will appear in Rajinikanth’s 2.0. Amy Jackson will appear in Rajinikanth’s 2.0.

After falling prey to the cyber attack, Amy Jackson has returned to the social media with a bang. The actor posted a bare-back picture, right from her bed, which is going to make you lose your heart. Amy looks aesthetic and magical in this topless picture. But she is a criminal…Amy along with the picture accepted that she has stolen something. Holding a red rose in the picture, Amy wrote, “I stole it from the lobby… ” but that’s definitely not it, she has stolen our heart too!

Amy, who is currently working on Rajinikanth’s 2.0, was disheartened when she realised her phone had been hacked. “I was shocked when this happened. This isn’t a trivial matter and has to be taken up seriously. I will register a complaint with the cyber crime cell in London and ensure the hackers are taken to task. Cyber safety is the need of the hour,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

Amy went to a local mobile store in London when she faced some issue in accessing her iCloud account but the actor realised that her phone was hacked only when she arrived in Mumbai from London and visited a phone store before catching a flight to Chennai, said reports. Soon, she found her personal photos clicked during a dinner with a friend, doing rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, Amy is soon to shoot for a mid-air action sequence with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

Hollywood aerial stunt choreographers and stuntmen from Berlin have also been roped in to shoot the action scenes.

