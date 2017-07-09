2.0 actor Amy Jackson’s bare back picture is too hot to handle, perfect for a rainy weekend. See photos

Amy Jackson has been a muse for many photographers, a number of times, and all that she shares gets a huge number of likes all the time. Amy Jackson has been a muse for many photographers, a number of times, and all that she shares gets a huge number of likes all the time.

Do you follow Amy Jackson on her Instagram? Well, if not, you are missing something big. This actor is simply hot, and there is no doubt about it. Time and again she keeps her fans engaged with her sizzling and sexy photographs from photoshoots and otherwise. There is a lot of time for her to grace the silver screen as the Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film 2.0 is only scheduled to release during the Republic day weekend next year. Until then though, Amy seems to have taken a different route to keep her fans happy. She recently shared a beautiful bare back picture that is not just hot but graceful as well, and captioned the picture, “Landed back in sunny LDN ☀️🇬🇧 | shot by my girl @samaramorrisphotographer in Ibiza last month 🍒💖.”

Quite recently, Amy Jackson shared a image with caption, "Weekend VIbesss 😋" and that too had gone viral on social media. Amy has also shared a picture in which she is busy checking out and trying out different things in the famous 'Albright Fashion Library LA'. She captioned the stunning photograph as, "Literally died and gone to heaven on set today at @albrightfashionlibraryla So much love this little pocket. So much love this little pocket @fancygomez … this girls got some skilllllssss #BOSSLady."

The role of Amy Jackson in the much-anticipated film 2.0 was one a closely guarded secret. But a few weeks back, couple of stills from the film got leaked which are seemingly from an action scene, further adding to the fan frenzy around the film. In those stills, we saw Amy riding a big truck in a robot costume, and Rajinikanth as Chitti is trying to prevent a truck from toppling over. The question is – Is Amy playing a female robot in 2.0? The actor had said earlier that she is not playing a sophisticated android robot like Chitti in the film. Speaking about her role in the upcoming film, she said, “No! Definitely not! I cannot say anything more about the role. It is quite a challenging one, and if I talk about it, I would give away the entire plot. All I can say is, it’s something I have never done before.”

Sroll on as we bring for you some super impressive clicks of the female lead of 2.0 – Amy Jackson, and trust us, she is about to woo you with her beauty

We already know Rajinikanth plays a double role in the film, Chitti the robot and Dr Vaseegaran, which are the central characters of this blockbuster sci-fi franchise by director Shankar. But the sexy images she shares on her Instagram account are opposite to her demure side that has been revealed so far in films.

