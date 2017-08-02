Amruta Khanvilkar on doing Alia Bhatt film Raazi: Everyone has a beautifully etched character with a strong storyline

Amruta Khanvilkar won the seventh season of dance reality show Nach Baliye with her actor husband Himanshoo Malhotra. Amruta Khanvilkar won the seventh season of dance reality show Nach Baliye with her actor husband Himanshoo Malhotra.

Amruta Khanvilkar is on cloud nine and this is because the actor has bagged a role in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Raazi, opposite Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Amruta, who is one of the leading stars of Marathi film industry and a popular face in television too, shared a picture on her Instagram profile of the clapboard from the sets of Raazi. She even captioned it as, “N done with my scene #no1 on the sets of #raazi”. Amruta was last seen in Anil Kapoor’s TV series 24, and Hindi film Himmatwala, apart from Nach Baliye.

A super excited Amruta told indianexpress.com, “The feeling is yet to sink in and I can’t define in words how excited I am to bag this project. I have always admired Meghna Gulzar’s work and getting to work with her and the Dharma Productions is like a dream come true. It’s my second day at shoot today and I can’t hold my happiness. I cannot reveal much about my character now but I must add that Meghna Ma’am is so clear of her vision when it comes to her film and characters. Everyone of us has a beautifully etched character which will have its own strong storyline in the film.”

Amruta, who entered the industry through talent hunt show India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, has been extensively working in the Marathi industry for years now. She has also been part of Hindi TV shows and won the seventh season of the reality dance show Nach Baliye with her actor husband Himanshoo Malhotra.

Stating that the boundary between various mediums is fading, Amruta said, “I think it is a great era for actors, for all mediums have been doing wonderfully well. I recently shot for a web-series, which was nothing less than a film. As actors, we are getting better opportunities and I am game for more work in all sectors. Being a Prabhas fan, I can also see myself doing a film down south sometime soon. For now, I am just letting the feeling of Raazi sink into my system.”

