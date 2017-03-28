No hassle of censorship in making web series: Tripling actor Amol Parashar

Amol Parashar got candid about doing films and advertisements, and how web is set to rule in the coming times. Amol Parashar got candid about doing films and advertisements, and how web is set to rule in the coming times.

For Amol Parashar, life changed when he accidentally got into acting. From being an IIT Delhi student to doing a job in Pune and ending up on the sets of Yash Raj Films’ Rocket Singh opposite Ranbir Kapoor, the entire journey for him was ‘surreal.’ Amol went on to become a known face in the advertising world and eventually one of the favourite faces on digital platform too. Yes, Amol’s character of Chitvan in TVF’s Tripling made him a heartthrob among the younger generation. And he will soon be seen in another web series titled Bisht Please.

“My close friends thought I had Chitvan inside me. They said they had seen him and I just have to channel that guy. In the end that helps, because you don’t have to go and copy somebody else. I think Chitvan is a younger version of me, when you look through your friends’ eyes, you realise you have actually done such stupid things in life,” Amol said during an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Considering Amol has worked on all the three visual mediums — films, TVCs and web, how different is the work culture on each end? “Ads are slightly more fancy, there is lots of money and time to shoot. You shoot a 30-second ad in a day. For films, you generally shoot 3-4 minutes in a single day. In web series, because budgets are not very great, so you like to shoot maybe 5 or 10 minutes. So I think its just about the speed of shooting. Ads are specific. You need to react exactly in a certain way at the 15th second, which can get a little tricky. But your craft gets sharp,” he said.

Amol agreed that 2016 saw an explosion on digital platform. But he added that 2017 will be a ‘supernova.’ Ask him the reason why big filmmakers and production houses are turning towards making web series and short films, and he is quick to list down all the factors. “If you are making a film and you feel there are production issues or money issues, then you always keep thinking of making a web series. There are a lot of people I know who are letting out their creativity by making a short film or a web series. There is nobody to question you, no hassle of censorship or number screens, release date is there, no such calculation is required. Just find a good day, make a good film and put it out on YouTube,” the young actor added.

Amol will soon be seen in a film titled Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai co-starring Swara Bhaskar and Sumeet Vyas. Amol shared how the two pampered him on the sets with ghar ka khana and why working with them was nothing less than a party. “With Sumeet and Swara, it did not seem that we were working. It was how we chill outside the work at each other’s houses, it was like we were chilling on the sets too. It was a big party. They are all nice people and great actors. So this combination is very good, that you are getting both love and respect,” Amol shared.

About Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, the actor said, “There is a certain humour in the title of the film, given the genre. It is a very rooted comedy. It is not a fantasy. The actors have very real middle class issues. It is about four boys who live together. It’s about young people and their daily lives and issues.”

