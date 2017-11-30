Panchlait actor Amitosh Nagpal: Indians today know about Shakespeare but not about their own literature

Amitosh Nagpal has also written dialogues for Hindi Medium and Gulaab Gang. Amitosh Nagpal has also written dialogues for Hindi Medium and Gulaab Gang.

Amitosh Nagpal might be a popular name in the world of Indian theatre, but the talented actor says the way stories are told on the stage is different from films. Amitosh, also a writer who has worked on films like Hindi Medium and Gulaab Gang, and appeared in films like Dabangg, Aarakshan and Besharam, believes that unless cinema gives a visual experience, it won’t attract audience.

“Either cinema needs to be a visual experience, or a common man should feel that this is his story. Apart from these two, I don’t understand anything else that is relatable. A person who sees his phone hundred times a day, to pull him into the cinema hall, you either need to say such a thing where he thinks his own story is being told on the big screen, or he feels this is an amazing visual experience which I’d miss on the mobile screen at home,” Amitosh said in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Amitosh’s latest film titled Panchlait is based on popular Indian writer Phanishwar Nath Renu’s famous short story Panchlight. It also stars actors Anuradha Mukherjee, Yashpal Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Ravi Jhankal, Brijendra Kala, Lalit Parimoo, Pranay Narayan and Anurima Ghosh. The film, which released earlier this month, is directed by Prem Prakash Modi.

Amitosh, who plays the title role of Godhan, said, “He is inspired by Raj Kapoor. So, my concern was it should in noway end up becoming a mimicry of him. He should be taken as a distinct personality.”

Panchlait is the story of a village community called Mahato that still has no electricity. Despite its people living in darkness, they are engrossed in their own little sorrows and joys. Amid all this, possessing a Panchlait or a Petromax is a mark of honor. After several efforts, the villagers do manage to acquire the coveted Panchlait, however they are so innocent that they don’t even know how to light it. The only person who knows that is Godhan, who has already been outcast from the village.

While adapting Phanishwar Nath Renu’s story was a mutual decision of the entire team, Amitosh feels it is sad that despite our country having such rich literature, people barely read Indian work. “People today know about Shakespeare. But when you ask if they have heard of Phishwar Nath, they don’t know. Even government has not done much to promote Indian work. Our nation has served slavery for so many years that it is in our psyche that it needs a foreign stamp all the time. We don’t celebrate our own work. Today, everyone is trying to make similar stories. We live in the cities, but there are so many stories far away from these places. It is our bad luck that we don’t know most of it.”

While Irrfan Khan’s part in Hindi Medium got him much appreciation, Amitosh said writing dialogues for the actor was different. “Hindi Medium was a great experience. When Irrfan Khan read my dialogues, he didn’t change anything. Even I wrote them keeping in mind his rhythm and what different he can do in this role. Good thing is your lead actor understands this part and respects your writing,” he said.

So how does he manage the role reversal when he is acting in films and speaking the dialogues written by someone else? “If it’s not written in a certain way, you do feel the need to change something. But I try to stop myself from not spoiling somebody else’s thoughts. You definitely discuss things before going on the sets,” he explained.

Amitosh Nagpal translated Piya Behrupiya and also played the role of Sebastian in it. Amitosh Nagpal translated Piya Behrupiya and also played the role of Sebastian in it.

Amitosh has also translated Shakespeare’s popular comedy play Twelfth Night into Piya Behrupiya, which has been in the running for more than five years and has been given a theatrical direction by Atul Kumar. So what difference he finds while translating a story for theater than for the silver screen?

“In cinema people have less time to understand each other. Like Prem Modi decided to cast me in Panchlait after seeing my small role in Dabangg. To take a decision of casting someone by seeing them in just one scene, can only be done in theatre. In cinema, there is immense pressure of box office,” he signs off.

