Amitabh Bachchan’s Facebook page crosses 10 million likes

Amitabh Bachchan is clearly one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities.

The actor, who is known to be quite active when it comes to social networking, crossed 10 million likes on Facebook. The exact number going up to 10,001,457.

Big B put up his 508th post on Facebook, saying, “10 MILLION !!!!! Thank you all .. just so overwhelmed ..what a way to start the day …” Amitabh Bachchan has an equally impressive following on Twitter as well – 8.1 million followers.

The 71-year-old actor, who is yet to break the record of his contemporaries Salman Khan (14,273,556 likes) and Aamir Khan (11039579 likes), thanked his fans for their love and support.

Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan boasts of 7,253,483 likes on Facebook and 6.92 million followers on Twitter.

