Amitabh Bachchan wishes New Year with a candid picture; gives a throwback to Abhishek and Shweta’s childhood

Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram and Twitter is a collection of memories and throwbacks. The actor has often shared Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda’s childhood pictures. Today, Big B gave a throwback to both his kids’ childhood and expressed his wonder on how time flies and the children have now become grown-ups.

Sharing a then and now picture, the75-year-old wrote, “How quickly they grow up .. and innocence turns to sense .”

He also wished his fans a very happy new year with an adorable picture of him and Jaya Bachchan. The actor wrote, “May the days ahead be filled with laughter and smiles of the near and dear.”

Earlier this week, the 75-year-old actor, said he was suffering from excruciating pain on the left shoulder due to an extra tear in the rotor cup. He was also seen sporting a sling at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in Mumbai,

Thanking his ‘extended family’ — his fans and social media followers — for the concern and wishes for his recovery, Big B wrote on his blog, “It goes well. Yes, the sling is and shall be there for sometime. The rotor cup on my left shoulder has a tear due to an earlier injury. This has got aggravated during recent action sequences… Medication and ice fermentations and rest is prescribed and being diligently followed. So, do not despair. Yes, the day before the condition worsened due to the drugs being taken for the pain. They were too strong and had affected my stomach which gave me a lot of discomfort. So, was bed ridden. But now a huge improvement now and soon to be on feet again.”

Check out Amitabh Bachchan posts:

On Friday, he had indicated to fans that there is trouble in the “body system”. “It revolts, it uneases, it demonstrates and it succumbs,” Amitabh had posted.

The actor will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan and 102 Not Out.

