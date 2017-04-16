Amitabh Bachchan visits Rani Mukerji on Hichki sets, their picture is too adorable to be described

Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s candid shot at Yash Raj Films. Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s candid shot at Yash Raj Films.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji have played different roles on-screen. In Black, they have portrayed a unique teacher-student relationship. In Baabul, the two recreated the meaning of daughter-in-law and father-in-law’s relationship and in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and various other films, their compatibility was better than any other co-star. Now, as Rani has begun her actor journey yet again post-motherhood break, Amitabh made sure to visit her on the sets of Hichki and wish her good luck.

Seems like Rani is too happy to have his company, as we can see her all smiles as she embraced the 74-year-old actor.

Their picture together is going viral, and it’s too cute for words. You instantly get the feeling of a father blessing his daughter, and we are sure you would miss your daddy the moment you see this picture. It has been long since the two made their on-screen presence. While we are wishing that they should come as soon as possible, Zoya Akhtar revealed that she is eyeing on working with these two stellar performers, and we wish she does get them together, giving us more reasons to be nostalgic about this father-daughter duo of Bollywood films.

While Rani is prepping up for Hichki, Amitabh Bachchan has flown to Delhi to shoot for his cameo sequence in Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, which is produced by Twinkle Khanna. Sonam Kapoor, one of the actors in the film, had expressed her joy to finally have the opportunity to share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

