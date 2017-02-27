Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt walk the runway for Cancer patients, see pics

The Badrinath ki Dulhania co-stars were the showstoppers for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The Badrinath ki Dulhania co-stars were the showstoppers for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt mesmerised the audience with their whole new avatar as they walked down the ramp for the 12th edition of ‘caring with style’ fashion show here. The event was in association with Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA).

The Badrinath ki Dulhania co-stars were the showstoppers for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Varun and Alia walked the ramp and shook a leg to their latest chartbuster, Tamma Tamma. Shortly thereafter, Bachchan made a solo entry and walked the runway for Jani and Khosla. Later, all three of them along with the designer duo walked the ramp again.

Varun did Bachchan’s trademark dance move on the iconic “Mere Angne Mein”, followed by Alia. Highlighting the importance to donate for causes like these, Bachchan said, “Charity exists through donation and we are here tonight to provoke, request and urge you with folded hands to make a generous contribution towards this cause.

“It’s a very sad sight to see a young child suffering from cancer and your donation can go a long way in giving an opportunity to these young souls to lead a healthy life,” Bachchan added. The actor also donated Rs 11 Lakhs to CPAA. At the event, backed by Fevicol, Shaina NC also showcased her collection. Several celebrities like Disha Patani, Iulia Vantur and Ragini Khanna, among others walked the ramp.

The night began with a performance by Iulia who sang songs like Teri Meri, Jag Ghoomeya among others. She was joined on stage by Himesh Reshammiya. Apart from them, Sussanne Khan and Sonali Bendre also walked the ramp.