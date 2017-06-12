Would you believe Amitabh Bachchan used to live in a rented house? Check out these pictures

Top News
- Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka rebuild against Pakistan at Cardiff
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST
- NEET result 2017: Supreme Court directs CBSE to declare results
Would it be easy for you to believe that Amitabh Bachchan, who now owns three big mansions – Jalsa, Pratiksha and Janak, once used to live in a rented house? Hard to believe but it is true. Today, the actor shared the story of a time when he used to live in a rented house with his family and how after several years he made a visit to the same old house. The actor shared a picture of a big mansion in Allahabad and how they used to live in only one-fourth part of the villa.
In the post, he also shared the inability to make a collage of the pictures and hence, he shared each picture separately with a caption for all. “We once stayed in 1/4th portion of this house on rent , our home in Allahabad.. 17, Clive Road .. I’m the 1950’s. ..now visiting it in 1984 in the next pictures .. I do not know how to combine pictures in one frame for Instagram,” he wrote. Big B also gave a throwback to the moment when Abhishek Bachchan was born. He shared a picture of Abhishek right after a few minutes of his birth. “That is Abhishek a few minutes after birth .. and then before you know it he becomes a strapping 6’3″ lad .. kids I tell you ..” the 74-year-old actor wrote.
Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram posts:
On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan remembered actor Nutan. Cherishing memories of working with her, the Sarkar 3 actor wrote, “Nutan ji was dedicated and focussed all the time on the set .. Padma Khanna ji, my other colleague on the film, an I were more vocal .. we exchanged a lot of Uttar Pradesh together .. especially with her Mother, a delightful and most affable soul .. such are the memories of the times .. and those memories never fail.”
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App