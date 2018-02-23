Amitabh Bachchan wants Twitter to stop torturing him

Amitabh Bachchan has written a poem on Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan has written a poem on Twitter.

Seems like, the tales of Amitabh Bachchan’s struggle with Twitter are never-ending. Recently, the 75-year-old actor posted on Twitter where he addressed the micro-blogging site as a person and pleaded with it to stop torturing him.

The Bollywood veteran cited some issues in posting stuff on the site and eluded to a sudden drop in his number of followers, a few days back. He tweeted, “T 2623 – अरे Twitter भाई साहेब , या बहनजी ( पता नहीं ना इनका gender क्या है , इस लिए दोनों को संभोधित किया ), हम कुछ छाप रहे हैं , और आप उसको छपने ही नहीं दे रहे हैं ! अमाँ , 200,000 follower एक ही दिन में काट दिया आपने .. अब इसे तो मत काटो यार !! अब इतना भी ज़ुल्म न करो 🙏”

T 2623 – अरे Twitter भाई साहेब , या बहनजी ( पता नहीं ना इनका gender क्या है , इस लिए दोनों को संभोधित किया ), हम कुछ छाप रहे हैं , और आप उसको छपने ही नहीं दे रहे हैं ! अमाँ , 200,000 follower एक ही दिन में काट दिया आपने .. अब इसे तो मत काटो यार !! अब इतना भी ज़ुल्म न करो 🙏 pic.twitter.com/D1F4xYiUyq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 22, 2018

After some time, the actor again took to Twitter to post a Hindi poem dedicated to the site. He captioned the poem: “Mr/Ms Twitter dedicated to you”. In the poem, the actor wrote loving words for Twitter and beseeched it to not get angry with him.

Read his tweet here:

T 2623 – Mr/Ms Twitter dedicated to you : चिड़िया ओ चिया कहाँ है तेरा घर ?

उड़ उड़ आती हो यहाँ पे फ़ुर्र फ़ुर्र ,

दर्शनर्थी इतने तेरे , क्या है तेरा डर ,

रूठोगी तो बोलो हम फिर जाएँगे किस दर ।

आशीर्वाद सदा तुम्हारा बना रहे हमपर

बस, नित्य नवेली पुष्प हमारे, बरसेंगे तुमपर !! pic.twitter.com/UuCmon8ky8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 22, 2018

On Thursday, Amitabh’s Twitter handle made it to the headlines as the megastar followed a number of Congress leaders. After following Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party’s official Twitter handle, he began following senior party like leaders P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot and CP Joshi from this month.

A few days back, Twitter team also visited Amitabh to explain to him how their website functions. He tweeted about it too and wrote, “T 2619 – The Twitter team came from across the seas to visit me at work and to explain to me how TWITTER works .. thank you ! The truth of the working is so ‘apparent’ !!”

(With inputs from ANI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd