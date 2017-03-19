Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet after death of Aishwarya Rai’s father is heart wrenching

Amitabh Bachchan is shattered after the demise of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father. Amitabh Bachchan is shattered after the demise of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father.

It is a difficult time for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the entire Bachchan family. Aishwarya’s father Krishnaraj Rai passed away on Saturday evening, after fighting prolonged cancer, and being in the hospital for almost a month. While condolences continue to pour in from across the Bollywood fraternity, the Bachchans themselves are still coming to terms with the big loss. And amid all this, Aish’s father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan looks the most shattered. He took to Twitter to express his grief.

Krishnaraj Rai’s funeral took place around 8.30 pm at Vile Parle Seva Sansthan Shamshan Bhoomi last night. Amitabh Bachchan, who was also seen at the funeral, later tweeted, “T 2468 – Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it ..!!” This totally explains how shaken he is with the news.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai was reportedly battling cancer. Her spokesperson told indianexpress.com, “Yes, it is true that Mr Krishnaraj Rai has passed away.” He survived by wife Vrinda, son Aditya and Aishwarya.

See Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet after the death of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai:

T 2468 – Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it ..!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 18, 2017

At the funeral, several who’s who of the industry came to pay their last respects. A host of celebrities including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowariker, Goldie Behl, apart from Manish Malhotra, Puneet Malhotra, Sikander Kher, Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani were seen.

Aishwarya had been managing her entire schedule to make sure that she was present by her father’s side throughout his illness.

We had seen her pics with husband Abhishek Bachchan, from around the hospital too. Krishnaraj Rai’s son and Aishwarya’s brother Aditya Rai performed the last rites of his father.

