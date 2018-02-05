Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with D.Litt by Rabindra Bharati University

Amitabh Bachchan, lovingly known as Big B, is no strangers to accolades. Amitabh Bachchan, lovingly known as Big B, is no strangers to accolades.

The Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) has decided to confer a D.Litt on Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bacchan for his contribution in the field of arts. Speaking to Indian Express, RBU vice-chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury said that the executive council of the university has recommended the name of Amitabh Bachchan for the honour and sent the proposal to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, who is the chancellor of the University, for his approval.

“We have sent our proposal to honourable chancellor to confer D.Litt on Amitabh Bacchan for contribution in the field of arts. The proposal was sent about 10 days ago. We are yet to get a response from the chancellor,” professor Roy Chowdhury said. The Rabindra Bharati University was established in 1962 to mark the birth centenary of the poet and Nobe Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Amitabh Bachchan, lovingly known as Big B, is no stranger to accolades. In a career spanning almost half a century, he has accumulated enough trophies, statuettes, honourary titles, degrees and so on. After debuting in 1969, Big B was the undisputed ruler of 1970s and 1980s Bollywood. After a hiatus in 1990s, he came back, stronger than ever, this time grizzled, but with the same charisma and talent he was known for in his youth. There was the same angry young man simmering beneath that wrinkled exterior. In 2003, Time magazine called him the “Undisputed Godfather of Bollywood”. He holds a record 4 National Awards, 15 Filmfare Awards and other trophies that would be too numerous to count.

