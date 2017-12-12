Amitabh Bachchan is in serious throwback mood, shares photos with Sridevi, Salman, Aamir and Abhishek

Amitabh Bachchan has posted a number of throwback pictures. Amitabh Bachchan has posted a number of throwback pictures.

Amitabh Bachchan’s throwback posts are always a delight. From posting an adorable picture with his son Abhishek Bachchan to remembering the time when he took Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Sridevi for their very first concert, Big B doesn’t hold back. And that is what happened this week on his Instagram handle.

Posting a photo with Sirdevi and Neelam Kothari, where a cropped out Aamir Khan can also be spotted, Amitabh writes, “1990 .. Wembley Stadium LONDON .. my stage Concert after initiating Actor participating Concerts , in the Industry in the year 1983 ..Took along Sridevi, AAMIR, and SALMAN for their first Concert ever .. SALMAN had his first release then ‘Maine pyaar Kiya ’ and Aamir was a couple of films old .. The show titled “the Jumma Chumma Show” .. performed the song Jumma Chumma with Sridevi even before the song and film had released ..!! Incredible moment ..”

Yes, that’s right, Big B and Sridevi shook a leg on the ever popular Jumma Chumma song in London even before it was released for the public. Have a look at the original photo shared by a fan:

The second post that caught our eye was Amitabh’s post for son Abhishek Bachchan, “Father and Son .. still in step .. age can take time .. but expressions are timeless … ! And that’s how it should be to remain in step ..!!” Don’t Abhishek and Amitabh look delightful pouting for the camera here?

Big B also shared a tattered black and white picture which he reveals is the profile photo he sent for his big break in Bollywood. Jokingly, he writes, “… and this is the picture I sent to join the Film Industry .. no wonder they rejected me !!!”

See more of Amitabh Bachchan’s posts here:

On the work front, Big B is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan. Keeping his fans updated with the latest news, Amitabh also shared a photo from Thailand where the film is on floors currently.

