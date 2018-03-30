Amitabh Bachchan shares first photos from the sets of Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi will be seen in the same frame in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi will be seen in the same frame in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

After sharing his look test photos for Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Amitabh Bachchan posted the first photos from the sets of the biopic. Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring superstar Chiranjeevi in the title role, is based on Rayalaseema freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Amitabh plays the role of Chiranjeevi’s guru and despite having a cameo, his character is important to the film’s narrative.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Senior Bachchan wrote, “T 2758 – SYEERA .. !! Narasimha Reddy .. the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu .. !!” He then shared a few of his shots from the film in another tweet and captioned them, “T 2758 – NIRVAAN .. and the call of the Himalayas .. !!” The Thugs of Hindostan star will wrap up the shoot of the film within a week.

T 2758 – SYEERA .. !! Narasimha Reddy .. the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu .. !! మెగాస్టార్తో పని చేయడం గౌరవం pic.twitter.com/cysNhFBAgG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018

T 2758 – NIRVAAN .. and the call of the Himalayas .. !! pic.twitter.com/OvGNr6OfAA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018

While leaving for Hyderabad, Amitabh shared the news with his many fans as he wrote on his blog, “Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree .. so am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad .. in a few hours .. the first look tests of which seem to be somewhat , thus ..”

Talking about his look in the picture, he also revealed his distaste for wearing beard and wig at his work. “.. as may be noticed .. the beard and the hair and the head, all in unison to make my working life a running hell , is back .. despite the swear of ‘never wanting to work in a film which required me to be of beard and wig’ ..”

The mega-budget film bankrolled by Ram Charan’s home production banner Konidela Production Company also stars Nayanthara, Kiccha Sundeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathy Babu. The motion poster of the film was released in December last year which had a rebel army led by Narasimha Reddy’s lay siege to a fort occupied by British forces. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is also on board for the film.

