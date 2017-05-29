Amitabh Bachchan supports Mumbai Police’s Sholay campaign

Amitabh Bachchan is a social activist. Amitabh Bachchan is a social activist.

Amitabh Bachchan supports the attempt by Mumbai police to help create traffic and cyber crime awareness. The campaign by the Mumbai police uses Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic dialogue from Sholay.

The tweet by the Mumbai Police reads a dialogue by Amitabh Bachchan and is shared with a photo of him, Dharmendra and Hema Malini from Sholay and a blurb reads: “Tumhara naam kya hai, Basanti?” and is captioned with : “Not the gun but awareness can be your biggest weapon against the online ‘Gabbars’ reel to real.” The message in the tweet reads: “Cyber criminals often ask questions that do not need to be answered by you at all.

Not the gun but awareness can be your biggest weapon against the online ‘Gabbars’ #ReelToReal pic.twitter.com/lGkJDBHhRQ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 29, 2017

Bachchan shared the link on his account, and retweeted. He wrote, “An initiative I support, Mumbai police awareness campaign on traffic, cyber crime… Based on my dialogues.” He also urged his 27 million Twitter followers to spread awareness about cleanliness and also put an end open defecation. He tweeted, “India has vowed to end open defecation. Spread the message of cleanliness through darwaza band (closed door) and support Swachh Bharat… I do.”

T 2439 -An initiative I support, @MumbaiPolice awareness campaign on traffic, cybercrime..based on my dialogues http://t.co/fZSnx91lgZ … pic.twitter.com/3BDyc6cP8q — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 29, 2017

In the world of cinema, Amitabh recently saw his movie, Sarkar 3, tanking. The movie was a directorial venture by Ram Gopal Varma and it was only the presence of the veteran actor that could provide relief to an otherwise stretched movie.

Amitabh will also be seen in 102 not out, with Rishi Kapoor, and will play the role of a 102-year-old man, father to Rishi Kapoor’s character. He will also be seen with Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan. This will be the first time they will be seen together on screen.

