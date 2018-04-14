National award-winner Sujoy Ghosh wants to work with Amitabh Bachchan again

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has scripted a film keeping Big B in mind Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has scripted a film keeping Big B in mind

National award-winning filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh says he is planning to soon work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

After his last feature film Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, when asked about his upcoming project, Ghosh told IANS, “Well, I am writing a script and hopefully I will be working with Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan). I think Amitabh Bachchan is a bad habit, if you work with him once, you want to work again and again…I have so many fond memories of him. I wish to work with him soon.”

Big B sang Rabindranath Tagore’s memorable poem “Ekla cholo re” in Ghosh’s directorial venture “Kahaani” — which went on to win three National awards.

In 2016, Sujoy produced the film Te3n in which Big B not only appeared in a pivotal role but also sang the song “Kyun Re”.

“He has always supported me, whenever I went to him with anything, any offers, I never came back empty-handed. I think that is the greatness of that man,” Ghosh added.

According to reports, the acclaimed filmmaker has also signed a project with Star Plus.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been prepping hard for his upcoming releases 102 Not Out and Thugs of Hindostan. 102 Not Out also stars Rishi Kapoor in a significant role. In Thugs of Hindostan, Big B will be seen sharing screen space with the likes of Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ronit Roy.

On the other hand, 102 Not Out starring Bachchan and Kapoor, will revolve around a father-son relationship. The film has been directed by Umesh Shukla and is based on a play written by Saumya Joshi.

(With inputs from IANS)

