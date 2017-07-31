Amitabh Bachchan: Sports builds nation’s identity

Amitabh Bachchan was invited as chief guest at CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis. Amitabh Bachchan was invited as chief guest at CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was invited as chief guest for a table tennis championship here, says sports builds the identity of a nation, and he feels India is “building well”. Amitabh, a sports enthusiast, posted on his blog, “Sports builds the identity of a nation… We are building well.” On table tennis, Amitabh Bachchan posted, “Table Tennis that most common of all games that we all play during our growing years now comes to India as a league…with teams and competition and players of International standings playing their hearts out.”

“I am invited to the finals to witness some extraordinary play, deliver the heaviest trophy ever in weight that I may have lifted to the winning team and then… Rush away to avoid the confetti and the sparklers on the winners.” The actor was invited to the final match of the inaugural CEAT Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), the country’s newest franchise sports league.

The 74-year-old actor will also be seen with superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ram Gopal Varma directorial Sarkar 3. He is the winner of four National Awards for his performance in films Agneepath, Black, Paa and most recently for Piku in 2016.

Thugs Of Hindostan is based on Confessions of a Thug by Philip Meadows Taylor. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jackie Shroff. Filming of Thugs of Hindostan commenced on 5 June 2017 in Malta.

Thugs of Hindostan is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya whose last directorial project was Dhoom 3.

