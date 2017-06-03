Amitabh Bachchan soon to say ‘lock kiya jaaye’, set to return with TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return to your television screens. He will soon return as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return to your television screens. He will soon return as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9.

Back in 2000, when Amitabh Bachchan opened the television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati with his famous greetings, many would not dare touch the remote to switch the channel. The fans of the megastar stayed glued to their television sets until he signed off with a promise to come again next evening at 9 pm. Getting nostalgic? Well, we too can’t stop playing “Computer ji lock kiya jaye” in our head. But now we all will not have to wait for long to hear these words from senior Bachchan himself while addressing those who sit on the ‘Hot Seat’.

Our favourite television show KBC is set to return with its season 9 and amidst all the buzz around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Ranbir Kapoor hosting it, the megastar of Bollywood has taken upon himself the responsibility of shutting the rumour mills. On Thursday night, Amitabh wrote a blog with the title, “the time has come, to give an answer” …’jawab dene ka samay aa gaya hai’ !!”

The actor who with his compassion and warmth won a million hearts over its seven seasons (excluding the one hosted by Shah Rukh Khan) wrote, “KBC .. has gracefully agreed to reappear and in doing so has coerced me into recording the Registration Questions for the contest to be on air by August-September .. !! This year … !!”

Recalling his experience of hosting India’s first official adaptation of a big international reality franchise, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Amitabh added, “KBC .. the winner from its beginnings .. to me at least .. to mingle with them that come with ambition and desire .. with hope and will .. with the dream of its true coming .. and of course the ultimate desire of spending those hours at the Hot Seat, with complete strangers .. who by the time it ends become your dearest friends.”

Wishing the best to those who will be trying their luck on the quiz show, the Sarkar actor wrote, “May the fruits of friendships grow .. may the winner be ecstatic .. may he or she be deserving .. and above all, may the wishes of they that come, be delivered in a bounty. My love and my wish ..”

With the stage set and Amitabh Bachchan ready to get on his host seat, we cannot wait for the legendary actor to be back on the small screen.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd