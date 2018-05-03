Amitabh Bachchan’s song Badumbaaa becomes part of 102 Not Out

102 Not Out’s song Badumbaaa is fun and vibrant, to say the least. With some peppy lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, it portrays the relationship between the father-son duo. 102 Not Out’s song Badumbaaa is fun and vibrant, to say the least. With some peppy lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, it portrays the relationship between the father-son duo.

After receiving positive response to Amitabh Bachchan’s Badumbaaa, director Umesh Shukla says he has decided to include the song in the film 102 Not Out. The fun and peppy Badumbaaa features Big B along with actor Rishi Kapoor.

“We are overwhelmed with the response that ‘Badumbaaa’ has received. We got a lot of requests from fans all over saying that they want the song to be a part of the film. Hence, now we will add the song to the end credits of the film,” Shukla said in a statement to IANS.

The song ‘Badumbaaa’ is fun and vibrant, to say the least. With some peppy lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, it portrays the relationship between the father-son duo, with Amitabh Bachchan as the father getting brownie points for being the heart and soul of this comic-drama. While Big B has lend his voice to various songs in the past, it is Rishi Kapoor’s first attempt at singing. That’s not all. Bachchan senior has also composed the number, adding yet another feather to his cap!

Watch 102 Not Out song Badumbaaa here:

102 Not Out will portray the relationship between a 102-year-old father, essayed by Big B, and his 75-year-old son, played by Rishi, on the silver screen. Produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Shukla’s Benchmark Pictures, the film is slated to release worldwide on May 4.

The film is about a centenarian who wants to break the world record of being the oldest man alive, which is held by a 118-year-old Chinese man. He plans to do it by putting his son in an old age home.

