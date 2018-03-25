EXCLUSIVE | Ready to sell my home and pay producers to release Shoebite: Shoojit Sircar

The October director has said that he will do anything to get Shoebite on the big screen The October director has said that he will do anything to get Shoebite on the big screen

Hours after megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about his unreleased film Shoebite, the movie’s director Shoojit Sircar says he is trying everything in his might to bring the film to the theatres but is not getting any response from the producers.

Shoebite was Sircar’s second film after Yahaan (2005) and his first collaboration with Bachchan. It’s not yet certain which year the film was made but it has been reported that after a long wait for its release, Sircar moved on to directing Bengali film Aparajita Tumi in 2012.

Also starring Sarika, Shoebite, which is a road movie, was initially being produced by Percept Picture Company and was called Johnny Walker but due to some tiffs, UTV Motion Pictures took over as the producer. Percept then filed a lawsuit against UTV, which was dismissed in 2012. The tiff between the production houses has been speculated to be the reason behind the film’s delay. Sircar has often spoken about it in his interviews, saying that it crushed him, and more so because he felt he let down Bachchan. The director-actor duo has also worked on Pink and Piku, which earned Bachchan a National Award.

The 75-year-old star tweeted, “PLEASE .. PLEASE … PLEASE .. Utv & Disney , or whoever else has it .. Warners , whoever .. JUST RELEASE THIS FILM .. !! lot of hard labour been put in ..???? don’t KILL creativity !!” His tweet was accompanied by two posters of the film.

When indianexpress.com reached out to Sircar for a comment, he replied, “It’s now Disney UTV and Fox. Earlier they were separate entities but they are under one umbrella.. they should absolutely do it (release the film). Mr Bachchan and I have been pleading.. I think Ronnie Screwwala should come forward and resolve it for us as he was the producer and the presenter of the film.”

T 2753 – PLEASE .. PLEASE … PLEASE .. Utv & Disney , or whoever else has it .. Warners , whoever .. JUST RELEASE THIS FILM .. !! lot of hard labour been put in ..🙏🙏 don’t KILL creativity !! pic.twitter.com/wSlpABMkx6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2018

Almost sounding helpless and desperate to get the film see the light of the day, Sircar added that he was ready to sell his house to pay the producers if need be. “Also I am also ready to sell my home and pay them to release the film.. purely for Mr Bachchan, my crew and technicians.” When prodded what’s stopping the producers to take the film ahead, the director replied, “Only they know.”

Sircar, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his next directorial, October, starring Varun Dhawan. It arrives in theatres on April 13. While Bachchan is awaiting the release of 102 Not Out, co-starring Rishi Kapoor.

