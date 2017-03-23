Amitabh Bachchan shares video of Namami Brahmaputra’s recording session. Watch video

Amitabh Bachchan shared a short clip from the recording session of Namami Brahmaputra. Amitabh Bachchan shared a short clip from the recording session of Namami Brahmaputra.

Amitabh Bachchan has sung many songs in the past and a new addition to this ever growing list is the one composed by Assamese singer Papon. It is an anthem for the debut edition of Namami Brahmaputra — a river festival. Big B shared a short video from the recording of the same and captioned it as, “A few lines in song for the Brahmaputra river in Assam .. composed by Papon .. an honour.”

Papon and many others came together to lend their voice to this song. Earlier Papon had tweeted, “Humbled by your gestures my lovely music fraternity and @SrBachchan ji. Please come to Assam soon. Forever grateful! 🙏🏻.” After Big B posted the video from the recording session, Papon wrote in reply, “Sir! You’ve made this song precious & eternal! 🙏🏻.”

The song was launched yesterday and apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Papon, we got to see many singers in the video like Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Shubha Mudgal, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani, Zubeen Garg, Shillong Choir, Usha Uthup, Shaan and Harshdeep Kaur.

The five-day river festival, which will be held from March 31 to April 4, will celebrate Assam’s art, heritage, and culture.

Watch | the recording video shared by Amitabh Bachchan here

Also | watch the Namami Brahmaputra song video here

The festival anthem, called Namami Brahmaputra, was released by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati on Wednesday. Documentary filmmaker Parasher Baruah has directed the video.

Just wrapped up the Namami Brahmaputra theme song launch inaugurated by hon CM @sarbanandsonwal. Now going for a live interview wt News Live pic.twitter.com/2ZeZtwX8Mj — papon angaraag (@paponmusic) March 21, 2017

“Like the mighty and grand Brahmaputra, I wanted the song to reflect those qualities. Consciously, I also wanted to showcase the Vaishnavite classical music system and used ‘bol’ using the khol ( a drum-like instrument made of terracotta, usually played to accompany devotional music),” Papon said in a statement.

It was Papon’s idea to involve Bollywood celebrities in the initiative, and it looks like a hit already.

