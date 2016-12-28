Amitabh Bachchan is working at son-in-law’s factory with grandkids Navya Naveli, Agstya. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan turns a factory worker as he did a promotional film for his son-in-law’s company, and we saw his grandchildren Navya Naveli and Agastya working alongside. Amitabh Bachchan turns a factory worker as he did a promotional film for his son-in-law’s company, and we saw his grandchildren Navya Naveli and Agastya working alongside.

Amitabh Bachchan is a megastar but his love and support for his family members is no secret to the world. The man knows how to keep a balance between his professional and family life. Recently, Big B took a break and came down to Delhi. Why? Well, to become a factory worker as he revealed on Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to reveal that he was in Delhi to ‘work’ at his son-in-law Nikhil Nanda’s factory. The megastar also shared pictures of his spending time with daughter Shweta Nanda’s kids Navya Naveli and Agastya.

Amitabh updated his blog, also known as the Bachchan Bol, with his experience at his son-in-law’s factory. Amitabh’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda is the managing director of Escorts Limited, an engineering company that manufacture agricultural machinery, machine construction and material handling equipment, railway equipment and auto components.

Navya and Agastya were seen along with grandpaa Amitabh and they all were dressed in formals for the occasion. Amitabh was seen on a tractor, with the factory staff and also posed with equipment, and we just loved the pictures he shared. Amitabh tweeted, “To Delhi in the morning to work at son in law’s factory and to be with the apples of my heart .. my grandchildren !!”

T 2485 – To Delhi in the morning to work at son in law’s factory and to be with the apples of my heart .. my grandchildren !! pic.twitter.com/EUijqXKW5W — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2016

On his blog he posted more details, in his own style. He posted:

“I am in travel in the morning and working where I travel and back to home just now and work again by 6 am .. so it needs to be said that I shall refrain from any greater detail in this POST, but come the next afternoon .. which shall appear in a few hours from now, there shall be more .. till then adieu .. and good night ..

Working of a film or let us say a promotional film which we make for my son in law for his Company ESCORTS .. at his tractor manufacturing plant .. great ..

My love and .. such a joy to be with the grandchildren ..

Goodness it was just the other day I was rushing their Mother to the Breach Candy Hospital for their deliveries and now this ..

No no no .. they could not have grown so rapidly .. but .. what .. thuthuthuthu !!

As the elders do when they see their children looking good ..

Love

Amitabh Bachchan”

See more pics that Amitabh Bachchan shared from his son in law’s factory, with grandchildren Navya Naveli and Agstya:

