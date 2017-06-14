Amitabh Bachchan shares pic with Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan from family album, see photo

Amitabh Bachchan shares a family picture on his social media account. Amitabh Bachchan shares a family picture on his social media account.

After flooding his social media account with pictures of his son Abhishek Bachchan’s childhood and the memories of Abhishek taking care of him when he needed it after the Coolie accident, Amitabh Bachchan has now shared an exquisite family picture of Bollywood’s most celebrated parivaar, the Bachchan parivaar. In the photo, we see Jaya Bachchan standing right beside husband Amitabh and laughing over something Amitabh is saying to the photographer. Joining her are her beta and bahu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan who too have a sparkling smile on their faces. The only one missing from this family photo is little Aaradhya who probably not born then.

Before going to bed on Tuesday, senior Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to wish a good night to his 27.3 million followers. “T 2454 – Hello Ef and all those that come here with their love and wishes .. early morning call .. so Good Night,” wrote Amitabh while sharing the photo. After looking at the picture, it seems like the Sarkar 3 actor was missing his closely knit family while sitting miles away from them in Malta where he is shooting with Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh for this year’s much awaited Bollywood project, Thugs of Hindostan.

T 2454 – Hello Ef and all those that come here with their love and wishes .. early morning call .. so Good Night .. pic.twitter.com/RMPNgaCfK2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 13, 2017

This is not the first time that we have got a glimpse of the warmth and love that prevails in the Bachchan family. Both the senior and the junior Bachchan keep sharing their several candid clicks with each other and with their family, giving a sneak peek into their private life which has always intrigued their many fans and followers.

