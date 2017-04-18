Amitabh Bachchan shares Katrina Kaif, Shweta Nanda’s adorable pic. So, what are they discussing?

Amitabh Bachchan is in awe of Katrina Kaif. Amitabh Bachchan is in awe of Katrina Kaif.

Amitabh Bachchan shared an adorable picture of his daughter Shweta Nanda in conversation with Katrina Kaif and tagged it as the most charming picture which is filled with great affection. He wrote, “I do not know why, but I find this picture of Katrina and Shweta at a recent event, most charming and filled with great affection!” This click was taken at HT Style Awards last year, when Katrina was promoting her film, Baar Baar Dekho, also starring Sidharth Malhotra.

We did not know that Shweta and Katrina share such a camaraderie with each other and it makes us wonder what the two are talking about. To those who are not aware, Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan’s film Boom, which released in 2003. Though she went unnoticed in the film as it tanked at the box office, but later, Katrina gave back-to-back hits after she appeared in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye with Akshay Kumar. However, she has not shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan since 2003, and we wish that they do a film together soon.

Check out the picture:

T 2497 – I do not know why, but I find this picture of Katrina and Shweta at a recent event, most charming and filled with great affection ! pic.twitter.com/yBCHRDzYMF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2017

For now, Katrina has wrapped up Jagga Jasoos. Soon the actor would begin promotions of the film with ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor. The film is an important one in the career of Katrina as she has not had a hit since a long time. This year, Katrina would also be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai, which is scheduled to release at the end of this year.

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, will appear in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3. He has shot for a cameo scene in Akshay Kumar’s PadMan and is reported to have a cameo in Rani Mukerji’s Hichki too.

