Amitabh Bachchan shares his ‘real’ look from 102 Not Out, says the one we saw was a ‘leaked picture’. See photo

As soon as a picture featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor apparently from the sets of 102 Not Out was out yesterday, a deluge of gasps and surprised wishes began flowing on social media. It was revealed that Amitabh and Rishi will play father and son in this film. The comeback of two stars after 26 years created a frenzy on social media. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of the film and wrote, “Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor reunite after almost 3 decades for director Umesh Shukla’s #102NotOut… Filming commences in Mumbai.” However, now Amitabh Bachchan has put all excitement to rest and revealed that the picture that went viral on social media was a leaked one. The superstar enlightened his fans and followers by sharing his real look on his Twitter page. The actor shared a different picture from the sets and wrote, “T 2429 – Since the media has put out a leaked picture of ‘102 not out’ .. might as well give you the real one.”

T 2429 – Since the media has put out a leaked picture of ‘102 not out’ .. might as well give you the real one .. pic.twitter.com/9VRyGBrJ9L — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 19, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor reunite after almost 3 decades for director Umesh Shukla’s #102NotOut… Filming commences in Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/hnaTnpZm1f — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017

#102NotOut features Amitabh as a 102-year-old and Rishi as his 75-year-old son… Based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati play by the same name. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2017

The shared picture, however, doesn’t feature Amitabh’s co-star Rishi Kapoor. And it raises our curiosity. Senior Bachchan will play a 102-year-old father to 75-year-old Rishi in the film. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film is based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati play by the same name. Taran confirmed the same and wrote on Twitter, “#102NotOut features Amitabh as a 102-year-old and Rishi as his 75-year-old son… Based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati play by the same name.”

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor informed his fans that he will be working with Amitabh soon. In a series of tweets, the actor wrote, “Wonderful to work again with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt the 26 years old hiatus.We connected instantly.” He earlier wrote, “Always a pleasure and an honour to work with him. Started reading the script with the team. For further details, stay tuned.”

