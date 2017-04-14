Amitabh Bachchan shares fond family memories, gets nostalgic about his Sikh roots. See pic

Amitabh Bachchan’s mother Teji Bachchan was born into a Sikh family. Amitabh Bachchan’s mother Teji Bachchan was born into a Sikh family.

Amitabh Bachchan got nostalgic about his Sikh roots. The actor took to Twitter and shared a picture where he can be seen wearing an orange colour turban. Now, we are not sure if this is the new look from Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming film. Amitabh will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan co-starring Aamir Khan. So is this new look for this film? Amitabh took to Twitter and shared,” My Nani, Amar Kaur Sodhi .. and my Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. must be smiling from the heavens to see me thus .. in my Sikh roots.” Amitabh’s mother Teji Bachchan was born into a Sikh family. Teji got married to Harivansh Rai Bachchan in 1941 after the two met at Allahabad University. While Harivansh used to teach English at the university, Teji was a Psychology professor.

T 2493 – My Nani, Amar Kaur Sodhi .. and my Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. must be smiling from the heavens to see me thus .. in my Sikh roots !! pic.twitter.com/LQ5T7OeEFO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s film Pink won the Best Film on social issues at the National Awards announced recently. Producer Shoojit Sircar said that he was expecting a national award for Big B. “Honestly, I was expecting a National Award for Mr Bachchan for this film. After doing this film, my respect for him increased ten folds. He has not just acted in this film, but literally believed in this film. He was the voice of our film and because of him, the film got wider appreciation,” Sircar told IANS in an interview.

“Pink has been a revolution. We are feeling very proud as National Award is the biggest award given by the government of India. The entire circle of this film ends on a very positive note and we are feeling really special as a team. We tried to present women’s problems which they face in their day-to-day life and it was well accepted from all quarters of the society. It was an issue which was dealt honestly without making any kind of adjustment with it and we got the results for it,” Sircar added.

