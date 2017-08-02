Amitabh Bachchan shares a valuable lesson from late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, see photo

Amitabh Bachchan shares a message from his father. Amitabh Bachchan shares a message from his father.

Amitabh Bachchan is among the few veteran actors who are active on social media. He regularly updates his blog, and is even one of the most followed celebrities on Twitter. But this time, he took to Instagram to share a moving lesson he learnt from his late father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

He wrote, “When you tire at work sitting at a desk you stand and work .. got a special table made for that .. lessons learnt from my Father .. who worked thus .. never forget lessons learnt from Ma and Babuji.”

Earlier too, Amitabh has expressed how much he values his parents’ teachings. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, he had tweeted how his parents have been the foremost ‘guru’ in his life.

He wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Guru Poornima, wishing all love respect and the best wishes ..T 2480 – In life there have been many that have left a learning for me, but what I received from my Parents was the best and the highest !.” He also added, “T 2480 – To them that send me gracious greetings for Guru Poornima, my grateful thanks. It may not be possible to give a personal response!”

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan served a legal notice to AAP leader Kumar Vishwas for using a poem by his father in a video, and Big B also asked him to give an account of the revenue generated from it. Bachchan said the video, in which Vishwas is seen singing the poem, was a “copyright infringement” and should be removed from YouTube within 24 hours.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan for which he was earlier spotted shooting in Malta. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh.

