Amitabh Bachchan shares a photo of newborn Abhishek Bachchan, wonders how quickly he has grown into a ‘strapping 6’3″ lad’

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of new-born Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of new-born Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan’s latest Instagram post holds key to all parents’ heart. How kids grow so quickly? Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of newborn Abhishek, just a little baby then on his Instagram handle. The baby is seen surrounded by a curious Amitabh, nurses and Abhishek’s grandmother Teji Bachchan. Amitabh shared his thoughts on this picture and wondered how Abhishek is now all grown up and is 6’3″ tall man. Here’s what Amitabh wrote,”That is Abhishek a few minutes after birth .. and then before you know it he becomes a strapping 6’3″ lad .. kids I tell you”.

Amitabh also shared a couple of pictures from Abhishek’s childhood yesterday. One picture shows Amitabh schooling little Abhishek about a tool. The actor captioned this picture as, “I once, not so long ago showed him the workings of technology .. now he teaches me .. Kids, I tell you ..” In another picture, Abhishek is seen watching Abhishek with sheer amazement. The photograph was taken at Amitabh’s home while he was recovering from his Coolie accident. Amitabh wrote along with the picture, “Me recovering from my Coolie accident at home and a most caring and loving male nurse – ABHISHEK.”

Earlier, Abhishek shared an adorable picture of Amitabh while he was in a hospital, recovering from Coolie accident. Amitabh was seen surrounded by the kids of the family in the picture. Here’s what Abhishek wrote along with the picture, “taken in the mid 80’s ( 1985 if memory serves). I call it Big B and the Bachchan bunch. Dad was hospitalised with Mysthenia Gravis and my sister, cousins and I had gone to visit him. Being too young to understand what all was going on our parents always made it out to be like an outing so that we would not be disturbed by the hospital and its workings. When I used to visit my father after his accident on the sets of “Coolie” in 1982, seeing him connected to many drips and machines, he used to tell me they were kites that he had got for me. I was 6 yrs old. My father was fighting for his life and all I thought about was… why isn’t he allowing me to play with these kites??? The innocence of childhood I guess.”

