Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan congratulate PV Sindhu on her win: Thanks for making us proud

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan congratulated India’s Olympic 2016 silver medallist P.V. Sindhu after she defeated Spanish top seed Carolina Marin in the final of the India Open World Superseries badminton championship. For the unitiated, P.V. Sindhu had lost the final match to Carolina Marin in Olympic 2016. Amitabh Bachchan tokk to Twitter and sahred, “P.V. Sindhu wins India SS title. Huge congratulations! Sweet revenge, after the Olympic loss but this one more convincing.”

Shah Rukh Khan who is currently working on Imtiaz Alia’s next film shared, “Super performance by P.V. Sindhu. Congratulations and thanks for making us proud.” Sindhu beat her Rio Games conqueror Carolina Marin of Spain in straight games to win her maiden India Open Superseries badminton title at a packed Siri Fort Sports Complex, in New Delhi on Sunday. Sindhu overcame her Rio Games conqueror Carolina Marin of Spain in straight games to win her maiden India Open Superseries badminton title at a packed Siri Fort Sports Complex, in New Delhi on Sunday.

T 2482 – @pvsindhu1 wins #IndiaSS title ..HUGE congratulations ! Sweet revenge, after the Olympic loss .. but this one more convincing !! pic.twitter.com/HRXJGH0yxW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 2, 2017

Super performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations and thanks for making us proud. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2017

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has completed 25 years of his journey in Mumbai, which he says has given me my life. He wrote on Twitter, “25 years in Mumbai, which has given me my life. For the first time at the opening of RC (production banner Red Chillies Entertainment) VFX new office. I felt, I must have done something right,” Shah Rukh tweeted on Friday.

The 51-year-old, who hails from Delhi, started his acting career with the television series Fauji in the late 1980s. Deewana is known to be his first big success but it was not the Raees actor’s first step in Bollywood.

