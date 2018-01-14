Umang 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deep-Veer attend the annual Mumbai Police extravaganza

Bollywood celebrities make Mumbai Police’s Umang 2018 a starry night. Bollywood celebrities make Mumbai Police’s Umang 2018 a starry night.

The Mumbai Police is back with the annual edition of its most gala event of the year, Umang 2018 and once again Bollywood celebrities made the night a starry affair. From Amitabh Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, all the big names of the Hindi film industry graced the show to thank the Mumbai Police for their utmost support and downright bravery in protecting the city. Among the other invitees were Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sridevi, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty and Prabhu Deva.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan launched the third edition of the Mumbai Police calendar in the presence of the Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Adding the proper Bollywood ‘tadka’ to the glamourous evening, a lot many celebrities even took to the stage and wowed fans with their performances. While Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor performed on their staple ‘My Name is Lakhan,’ dancing legend Prabhu Deva’s signature dance moves were a treat to watch for fans. Other celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone took the opportunity to thank the Mumbai Police for keeping the city and its citizens safe.

Singer Mika Singh sang his heart out on songs like ‘Ta Ra Ra Ra’ and ‘Ishq Tera Tadpave.’ Even Akshay Kumar, Maniesh Paul and Sunil Grover added to his high-octane medley. Surprisingly, even Alia Bhatt decided to sing and dedicated the song “Tere Bina Guzara Hai Mushkil!” to the Mumbai Police.

.@SrBachchan shares how the contribution of family members of #MumbaiPolice is a lot more than the department itself! #Umang2018 pic.twitter.com/ISTR1vfvJ8 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 13, 2018

T 2531 – And then finally to the Mumbai Police function UMANG .. to celebrate the contribution of the Police of the city and acknowledge them and their families .. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳😀 pic.twitter.com/ceVOGzV10F — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2018

#umang in gratitude to thank the @MumbaiPolice for all the help protection and their untiring service !🙏🏻🙏🏻 #salute to #mumbaipolice pic.twitter.com/qsBhhWjxpe — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 13, 2018

The third edition of the #MumbaiPolice calendar launch by Mr @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Es72Eppj0m — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 13, 2018

.@iHrithik ‘s message to all the children,”The real superheroes are not superman or Krrish but the men in uniform in #MumbaiPolice “ #Umang2018 pic.twitter.com/rZg8efrYwY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 13, 2018

#KanganaRanaut commends the efforts and sacrifices made by #MumbaiPolice to ensure the well-being of the city & expresses her pleasure on being a part of #Umang2018 pic.twitter.com/pYZj2MbrkM — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 13, 2018

Her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor took the centre stage to show off some of his amazing dance moves. This was also one of the rare events when Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut were present under the same roof. Malaika Arora Khan and Kriti Sanon also gave some off-the-charts performances for the Mumbai Police.

